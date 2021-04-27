Josh Alexander Says He Will ‘Honor’ X Division Greats With Title Run

New IMPACT Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander won the title during the company’s Rebellion PPV event over the weekend. The former member of The North tag team (alongside Ethan Page) recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and said how he intends to honor former Champions and the division as a whole.

“That’s the greatest three-way match of all time,” Alexander began, talking about the fabled Unbreakable 2005 Three Way match between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels. “The monkey flip where I caught TJ, they did that same spot. They did it straight into the rana, but I added a little flair by powering TJ, taking a kick, and then he rana’d me.”

“When Samoa Joe came to the X-Division, that gave me the burning desire to be a pro wrestler” Alexander noted, discussing his influences. “So having that throwback to the Unbreakable match, that was a way to pay respect to this division.”

Josh Alexander on X Division

“This was my chance to establish myself in a division that revolutionized the pro wrestling business” Alexander continued. “AJ Styles, Low Ki, Amazing Red, Samoa Joe, all found their success in the X-Division, and they were always the match of the night. I would like to return the X-Division to its glory.”

“This is the workhorse division. I’m going to bust my ass and try to steal every show I’m on” Josh Alexander concluded.

