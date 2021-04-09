Josh Barnett Defeats Jon Moxley At Bloodsport 6

Game Changer Wrestling’s Bloodsport 6 took place last night from the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Florida. Josh Barnett picked up the win in the night’s main event, defeating former AEW & WWE World Champion, Jon Moxley.

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 Results

Karen Tran defeated Janai Ka by submission Matt Makowski defeated Heddi Karaoui by submission Bad Dude Tito defeated Victor Benjamin by submission Simon Grimm defeated Alexander James by submission Alex Coughlin defeated Royce Isaacs by submission Super Beast defeated SHLAK by way of disqualification Allysin Kay defeated Masha Slamovich by way of referee stoppage Lio Rush defeated Yoya by submission Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated KTB by knockout Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Rocky Romero by way of referee stoppage Chris Dickinson defeated Shane Mercer by submission Josh Barnett defeated Jon Moxley by way of referee stoppage

Photographer Chris Grasso snapped the below shots from the main event:

Last night at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, FL @JoshLBarnett presents #Bloodsport6 @GCWrestling_ Main Event Superfight 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uj9kbQL6PR — Chris Grasso (@Ringsideguy) April 9, 2021

Renee Paquette was impressed with Allysin Kay’s entrance:

Ohhhhhkay @Sienna coming out gangsters paradise. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 9, 2021

Earlier this year, Moxley spoke to SI.com about the style of wrestling on Bloodsport events.

“This is pro wrestling, exactly what f—— pro wrestling is supposed to be,” Moxley said. “No choreographed horses—, no frills, nothing that’s ironic. It’s hard-hitting wrestling, that’s Bloodsport. This is a destination for me. I wanted to do this while I was with WWE when I watched Harry Smith fight [Karrion] Kross [in April 2019]. That stood out to me, and even then, I thought Harry embodied that Bloodsport style.”