Kazuchika Okada Serves As Olympic Torch Bearer

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 23rd to August 8th, 2021. Kazuchika Okada recently served as a torch bearer in the official Olympic torch relay.

Okada posted the following to Instagram of him posing with the torch:

“Everybody was waving and smiling as I made my run, so I wanted to return those smiles right back to them. It was a fantastic experience,” Okada said.

Kazuchika Okada holds the record for the most combined title defenses (30) and days spent with the IWGP Heavyweight Championship (1790). The title was recently unified with the Intercontinental Championship as the IWGP World Championship. Okada has been largely out of the title picture since dropping the belt to Tetsuya Naito on January 5th, 2020 on the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14. He’ll challenge again for the belt on May 29th.

Upcoming Lineups In NJPW

The following matches are upcoming in NJPW:

April 28th: Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni – Night 1

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

SHO & YOH (c) vs El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

SHO & YOH (c) vs El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru KOPW 2021

Toru Yano vs EVIL

Toru Yano vs EVIL Will Ospreay, The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado

Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask IV

April 29th – Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni – Night 2

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb

Will Ospreay & The Great-O-Khan vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito

Toru Yano, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo

Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jado

SHO, YOH & Tiger Mask IV vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Minoru Suzuki

SANADA & BUSHI vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

May 3rd – Wrestling Dontaku – Night 1

NEVER Openweight Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs Jay White

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs Jay White Iron Finger from Hell

ladder match (2nd ever in NJPW history)

Taichi vs. Tama Tonga

ladder match (2nd ever in NJPW history) Taichi vs. Tama Tonga Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa

Will Ospreay, The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI

Kazuchika Okada, SHO & YOH vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tiger Mask IV & Master Wato vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo

May 4th – Wrestling Dontaku – Night 2

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs Shingo Takagi

Will Ospreay (c) vs Shingo Takagi IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

El Desperado (c) vs YOH

El Desperado (c) vs YOH Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Jay White, EVIL, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori

Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI vs. The Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb

Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado

The winner of Will Ospreay vs Shingo Takagi will go on to face Kazuchika Okada for the belt on May 29th at Wrestle Grand Slam inside the Tokyo Dome.