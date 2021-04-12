Kevin Owens Beats Sami Zayn, Hits Stunner To Logan Paul At WrestleMania

Kevin Owens battled his bitter rival turned best friend Sami Zayn with Logan Paul being at ringside as Zayn’s special guest at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night.

The match featured Owens getting the early offense until Zayn hit him with a brainbuster on the apron. Owens did later follow up with a frog splash off the top rope. Owens hit a stunner for the win.

Post-match, Paul checked on Zayn then congratulated Owens for the win. Zayn was upset by it and confronted Logan about it. He shoved Zayn down then walked out. Paul raised the hand of Owens, but it got booed by the fans. Owens laid out Paul with a stunner.

Paul’s involvement in this match started earlier this month when Paul accepted Zayn’s invitation as a guest for Zayn’s red carpet premiere of his documentary trailer that was shown on the April 2nd edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The trailer aired and showed him feeling that everyone was against him. Zayn asked for Paul’s thoughts following the end of the trailer, Paul stated put a lot of effort into the trailer. This led to Owens coming out and giving Zayn a stunner then telling him to stop with the conspiracies.

Owens brushed against Paul after he left the ring and later in the show, Zayn attacked him.

The latest installment in the feud started when Owens told Zayn to stop with the constant conspiracy theories and Zayn fired back by saying that Owens is part of the conspiracy.