Konosuke Takeshita Calls Out AEW Top Talent For His Return

Konosuke Takeshita was impressive during his recent visit to AEW. The Japanese talent was an unknown entity to everybody. However, he is a superstar of some repute back in his homeland. He has held close to every title in the DDT promotion including their Openweight belt.

Talking in a recent press conference, Takeshita spoke about making his debut for the company and wrestling with a roster and a crowd who had little to no idea who he was.

“To be appreciated at that time was what gave me the most confidence. That kind of environment is what I think was different. But I really drew motivation from it. I felt the hunger to perform the most.”

- Advertisement -

Konosuke Takeshita only had three matches with AEW, one on each of their Dark shows, following a debut at their first-ever house show. Fighting alongside AEW Champion Kenny Omega, he held his own and left wrestling fans eager to see more.

Takeshita went on to mention that he was eager to return to AEW and has already signalled out two potentially huge matches that he would like to have upon his return.

Konosuke Takeshita on his @AEW appearance: "Except @KennyOmegamanX and @MichaelNakazawa, nobody knew who I was. To wrestle in that kind of a situation, I was able to challenge myself. To be appreciated at that time was what gave me the most confidence."#AEWDynamite #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/2z8QV062yf — TMFI Wrestling (@TMFIWrestling) April 29, 2021

While he featured as one of Kenny Omega’s boys during his first run, the current AEW and IMPACT champion was the first name on his list of potential opponents. This was closely followed by another wrestling legend in Chris Jericho.

“As for who I want to face, the one who has really had the most influence on me the last few years is Kenny Omega. Also, I had a little conversation with Chris Jericho.”

A match against either opponent would be a great chance for Konosuke Takeshita to demonstrate his true potential and win over the hearts of an entirely new continent of fans.