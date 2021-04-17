Kurt Angle Claims this WWE Superstar is the Best Wrestler in the Business

Not many WWE superstars can lay claim to as many accolades as Kurt Angle. From his Olympic medal to his plethora of championships and victories in the squared circle, he has done it all. He was a powerful, technically adept wrestler who made the transition from one side of the sport to the other almost seamlessly.

He is a man who knows talent and can call a good wrestler when he sees one. That’s exactly what he did this week when talking about Wrestlemania 37 on his own podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

When asked who the best wrestler was in WWE today, Angle wasted no time in giving his answer. Danial Bryan.

- Advertisement -

“Daniel Bryan without a doubt,” Angle responded.

Kurt Angle Believes Daniel Bryan is a Technical Master

That answer should not really come as a shock, Bryan is a tremendous athlete, and his career has seen him fight for the top promotions across the world. Whether he was Bryan Danielson, American Dragon or Daniel Bryan, his list of accomplishments is nearly endless. From the Wrestlemania moment of moments back in 2014 to his comeback from a career-ending injury. He has held numerous championships and been both heel and face.

Often the underdog, he has never been one to back down from a fight, and the praise he received from Kurt was both understandable and well-deserved.

“That guy is a technical master. I love his work; I wish I would’ve wrestled him. He is one of the best in-ring performers today and I think of all time. Even though he is a little undersized, he makes up for it in work ethic. What he can do in the ring, he is just incredible.”

Beneath it all, one common theme always shone through. His technical abilities. There is no wrestler on the roster who is more technically sound than Daniel Bryan. Not just in WWE but across the globe.