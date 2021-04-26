Kurt Angle Talks If Chad Gable Should Leave WWE

Former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about Chad Gable on The Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle was talking about how underutilized Gable is in the company, and how he may have to leave WWE to get a revamp to his character and presentation.

“I think this kid has so much potential” Kurt Angle began on the podcast, talking about Gable. “I know the company started pushing him, then they laid off, then they pushed him and laid off.”

“I don’t know if it has to do with his size, but the guy’s amazing” Angle added. “In real life, he can whoop any of those wrestlers asses.”

Kurt Angle on Chad Gable

“He’s a real life badass and to not have him go to the main event level where he deserves to be, it blows my mind” Kurt Angle continued. “He is a very talented, great technical wrestler, former Olympian, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”#

Kurt Angle finished by talking Chad Gable potentially leaving WWE and going to New Japan Pro Wrestling. It’s interesting that Angle chose NJPW specifically, although it is a promotion he has some experience with, having worked with them whilst in TNA.

“I think so, [although] I wouldn’t encourage him to do it,” Angle stated. “I wouldn’t give anybody that type of advice, I’d want them to do what they’re comfortable with doing but Chad does need a makeover.”

“Him going there [NJPW] and getting more experience and coming back with a different character with something with a subtle change, I think that would really help him” Angle concluded. “I’m not saying he should do it, I’m just saying it’s not bad advice to go ahead and do that.”

credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription