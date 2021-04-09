Kyle O’Reilly Wins Unsanctioned Match At WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2

The highly anticipated fight between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly seemed to live up to expectations based on feedback from fans on social media.

The two stars battled in an Unsanctioned Match where there were no rules nor liability on the part of WWE at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 event.

The fight saw them use various weapons such as chairs and a chain. Towards the end, O’Reilly hit a suplex to Cole onto the announce table, which didn’t break. Cole sent both of them through the ramp. In the end, the finish witnessed O’Reilly putting a chair on the throat of Cole then wrapped a chain around his knee and hit a knee drop off the middle rope. After the match, Cole was carried out on a stretcher.

This feud started when Cole turned against O’Reilly at TakeOver: Vengeance Day in February. Since then, they’ve each attacked each other and have gotten into multiple altercations.

The more notable angles were done when O’Reilly tried to run Cole off the road and police got involved as well as Cole confronting O’Reilly while O’Reilly was taking part in a jiu-jitsu training class. The reason for the unsanctioned stipulation was due to O’Reilly not being cleared to compete because Cole gave him a brainbuster on the steel steps in February on an episode of NXT.

Once Cole and O’Reilly signed the contract for the match, they acknowledged that NXT isn’t responsible for anything that happens to them.