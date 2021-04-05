Latest On Bea Priestley’s Future After Departure From Stardom

Former NJPW star Bea Priestley is finishing her stint in Japan and latest updates are suggesting that the young star might have a WWE run in her future. The 25-year-old unsuccessfully challenged Utami Hayashishita for World Of Stardom Championship during the Yokohama Dream Cinderella 2021 in Spring event.

The match was followed by Priestley cutting an emotional promo saying goodbye to both Stardom and Japan. She has already finished her stint with NJPW last month. Dave Meltzer provided some update on her status in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter and he noted that the female star had made the decision to leave Japan some time back.

While Meltzer did not confirm where Priestley is headed next, he claimed that the former World of Stardom Champion is not going to All Elite Wrestling. Since the former NJPW star is keeping quiet about her future, the general conclusion is that she is not allowed to say where she will be going which is a trope associated with WWE.

Bea Priestley made her wrestling debut in 2012. She has competed for promotions such as NJPW and WCPW in her career. She signed a contract with AEW in 2019 after turning down a WWE offer. However, she was released from her AEW contract in August last year because the company was not able to use the UK star amid the travel restrictions put in place due to coronavirus.