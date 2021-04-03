Logan Paul Appears On WWE SmackDown, WrestleMania 37 Appearance Set

Logan Paul made an appearance on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE set up his appearance on last Friday’s show when Sami Zayn announced during a segment with Kevin Owens that his documentary will debut on the latest show and Paul would be there as part of the Red Carpet premiere. In the days leading up to this announcement, Paul and Zayn had been tweeting each other.

On Friday’s episode, Zayn debuted the trailer for his new documentary that was supposed to show how there has been a conspiracy against him. The trailer for the documentary, which is titled “Justice For Sami” did not show much evidence of his claims other than Zayn making claims against referees and WWE officials.

- Advertisement -

Paul stated that he spoke with Owens and he was informed Zayn can be neurotic and paranoid. Paul praised his rival for the effort put forward and then Owens showed up to hit a stunner to Zayn. It was also confirmed that Paul is also scheduled to appear at WrestleMania.

It was announced last December that Paul would fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout on February 20th, but the fight was postponed to an unspecified date.

WWE presents WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida that will air on Peacock.