Logan Paul Talks Wrestlemania Moments and Lays Down a Challenge for Kevin Owens

Logan Paul is a rather polarizing figure. The internet personality has a great many fans and an equal number of haters. Yet that didn’t stop him from making the most out of his WWE appearance at Wrestlemania 37.

While everybody can agree, Bad Bunny was by far the best celebrity wrestler in WWE, with an argument possible for his performance being second to Banks and Belair on night one. That said, Paul showed up, played his own character well and ate a stunner from Owens drawing praise for how he sold the move.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNjIdVvJOVe/

When talking on his podcast IMPAULSIVE, Paul admitted there wasn’t much to sell when it came to the move.

“Sold? Like, I actually, I actually got f*cked up” he commented before going on to quash the naysayers claims that wrestling is always fake.

Paul then went on to lay jokingly lay down a challenge for Kevin Owens “Maybe one day I will get my revenge on you, Kevin Owens, I’m coming for you.”

Logan Paul Had the Time of His Life at Wrestlemania

Logan Paul also admitted that he had the time of his life at the grandest show of them all. He added that he couldn’t stop smiling once he was backstage after the Kevin Owens – Sami Zayn match.

The comments from the loudmouthed celebrity cast a positive light on professional wrestling. If his words were anything to go by, he came away with a more appreciative understanding of what professional wrestling is all about.

Paul is still planning on having his exhibition boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather at some point in 2021. However, speculation could linger about whether we could see Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 38.