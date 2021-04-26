Matt Cardona Suffers Knee Injury at IMPACT Rebellion

The build-up to Matt Cardona’s match with his long-time best friend Brian Myers ended on a controversial and sour note. After trying to hit his Radio Silence finisher Cardona landed badly in the ring and his left knee buckled beneath him.

Matt Cardona has a history of knee injuries having lost 18-months of his career to a previous knee injury. However, it was not just the injury but the way the match ended that left a sour note in everybody’s mouth.

Despite the referee throwing up the X, Myers continued to fight. Hauling his best friend to his feet to hit the Roster Cut lariat. Myers then pinned Cardona for the three in the middle of the ring without a shred of remorse.

If this is a worked angle to build heat for the already hated Myers, it worked well. However, how close can you come to crossing the line between real injuries versus storytelling?

Injuries are serious business in wrestling. Whatever the story is behind the ending of this match, IMPACT is surely looking to milk this feud a little longer. Myers and Cardona are no strangers to the friend-enemy storyline, having played out the same before their departure from WWE.

After the PPV Cardona took to social media to confirm the injury but also to allay fears over its seriousness.

Hopefully not as bad as it felt. Knee cap is back in place. Thanks guys. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 26, 2021

Matt Cardona is a hardcore wrestling fan as is documented on his social media accounts. His love for the sport extends beyond his own acts in the ring. Here’s hoping this latest setback isn’t a bad one and we see him get his redemption against Myers soon.