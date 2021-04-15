MLW Fusion Results (4/14): 3 Championship Matches

MLW Fusion 4/14 featured 3 championship matches. The Caribbean title, MLW tag-team titles, and the National Openweight Championship were all on the line.

The full show can be viewed in the player below:

MLW Fusion 4/14 Quick Results:

Caribbean Championship

Richard Holliday (c) defeated Gino Medina MLW Tag Team Championships

Los Parks (c) defeated The Dirty Blondes National Openweight Championship

Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Mil Muertes

Richard Holliday Defends Caribbean Strap Against Gino Medina

- Advertisement -

This match has been months in the making. Several backstage altercations have taken place between Medina and Holliday, usually with the two disagreeing about how Medina left the Dynasty. Medina says he quit, Holliday says he fired him. They’d finally meet in singles action with the Caribbean title on the line this week.

Medina hit Holliday with his own version of the 2008 but was unable to pin his opponent with it. Shortly after, Medina went crashing face first into an exposed turnbuckle. This allowed Holliday to hit his version of the 2008 to gain the victory.

Los Parks Retain With Help From El Jefe’s Associate

Los Parks retain the MLW World tag team titles but things aren't over between @salinadelarenta and @ImAriaBlake.

#MLWFusion |

??https://t.co/0HiA92GLkb pic.twitter.com/zlZqQ9qk3V — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 14, 2021

The MLW Tag Team Championships were also on the line this week. Los Parks took on Aria Blake’s Dirty Blondes. Both teams would resort to under-handed tactics in an attempt to gain the advantage in the match. Ultimately, it would be the team from Azteca Underground who would gain the victory.

The Dirty Blondes had gained the advantage thanks to repeated low blows. El Jefe’s associate then lifted up the ring and allowed LA Park Jr. to illegally enter the match. He then gave both members of the Dirty Blondes a low blow and LA Park and El Hijo de LA Park then rolled up their opponents for the victory.

After the match, Salina de la Renta lost her composure and attacked Aria Blake. All the stress El Jefe appears to be placing on her seems to be getting the best of Salina.

Lio Rush vs Myron Reed 2 In The Works

After a few obstacles in his way @TheBadReed is more hungry than ever and wants back the Middleweight championship!

#MLWFusion |

??https://t.co/0HiA92YmIL pic.twitter.com/CDbRbRwBaS — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 14, 2021

We heard from Injustice’s Myron Reed this week. Reed mentioned that as the former middleweight champion, he’s owed a rematch against Lio Rush. He said he first needed to get Contra out of his way before he cashed in his rematch. Reed also said that going to war with Contra made him a better wrestler and more hungry for his rematch with Rush. Still, no date announced yet for the match, however.

Court Bauer To Appear Next Week

What does the boss have in store as @courtbauer makes an appearance NEXT WEEK on #MLWFusion.



??https://t.co/0HiA92YmIL pic.twitter.com/5TBSQOvVXq — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 14, 2021

MLW announced this week that Court Bauer will appear next week’s show. They mentioned a potential new TV deal and update on the partnership with DragonGate as reasons for his appearance.

Alexander Hammerstone Defeats Mil Muertes

Alexander Hammerstone was able to defeat Mil Muertes in the night’s main event. He was able to retake possession of the belt he never lost after giving the Man of 1000s Deaths the Nightmare Pendulum. El Jefe will likely not be pleased with Salina regarding this loss.

After the match, Hammerstone cut a promo and said that next week he is going to hold a press conference to announce some very “Dynastic News.”

Coming Up In MLW

Here is what MLW has scheduled for next week: