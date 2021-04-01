MLW Never Say Never Results (3/31): Jacob Fatu vs Calvin Tankman

Major League Wrestling presented a special branded episode of Fusion last night. The main event featured Jacob Fatu of Contra Unit defending his MLW World Championship against Calvin Tankman.

The full episode can be viewed in the player below:

MLW Never Say Never Quick Results:

Jordan Oliver defeated Simon Gotch Myron Reed defeated Daivari MLW World Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) defeated Calvin Tankman

Jordan Oliver defeats Simon Gotch

Injustice’s Jordan Oliver picked up a win in the night’s opening contest over his rival from Contra Unit, Simon Gotch. These two factions have been feuding for some time now and with the win, Olliver put his faction in the lead.

Gotch got in some early submission attempts and had control initially but Oliver battled back. After having multiple springboard cutter attempts thwarted during the match, Oliver finally hit it on his 3rd try and got the 3-count.

It’s a big win for Oliver, who picks up a measure of revenge after dropping his title match against Fatu recently.

Further Dragongate Involvement in MLW Teased

Dragon Gate x MLW update https://t.co/oD7MTHdwix https://t.co/L2uKUwvyT3 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2021

MLW is promoting that its relationship with the Dragongate promotion will continue into 2021. There have been rumors as of late that DAZN is hoping MLW and the Japanese promotion will throw a joint event in Hawaii. Hopefully, it will be much more organized than Tom Lawlor’s sketchy “Filthy Island” event.

Myron Reed Defeats Daivari

The second match between Contra Unit and Injustice saw Myron Reed pick up a victory over Daivari. The crafty veteran from Contra Unit opted to focus on Reed’s leg and ankle in an attempt to gain the advantage. Reed was able to thwart off Daivari’s offense, however, and then deliver his own. He landed a cutter followed by a vest-assisted springboard 450 splash for the win. With that, Injustice has won the series vs Contra Unit but up next is the most important match of the night. Calvin Tankman has been loosely aligned with Injustice as of late and will attempt to defeat Jacob Fatu for the MLW title.

Gino Medina vs Richard Holliday For the Caribbean Championship – April 14th

.@AliciaAtout catches up with @MostMarketable and @TLHT__ with some exclusive news that both men will compete on April 14th for Holliday's IWA Caribbean championship. #NsN |

?? https://t.co/L29i1yTQQO pic.twitter.com/KbN9YPQKnF — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 31, 2021

Alicia Atout hosted an interview with Gino Medina and Richard Holliday this week. Holliday and Medina can’t seem to agree on whether Medina was fired from the Dynasty or he quit. The two bicker for sometime, with Atout once complaining that Holliday wears too much cologne. Doesn’t seem like Holiday liked that.

Holiday and Medina will face each other on the April 14th show in what is now the second title match booked for that event.

Jacob Fatu Needs Contra Unit’s Help To Defeat Calvin Tankman

Two big heavyweights clashed over the world title in the Never Say Never main event this week. While the champion has been used to much smaller opponents during his reign, he would not enjoy such an advantage in this title defence.

The finish of the match came as Tankman was ramping up the offence. He’d scored near falls after a backbreaker and a lariat. This caused Daivari to attempt to interfere but Tankman fought him off. With the referee’s attention diverted, however, Fatu hit Tankman with the Contra flag. He then went to the top and delivered his moonsault for the win.

Fatu retains his title yet again, but Tankman had him on the run, forcing him to resort to underhanded tactics to gain the victory.

Coming Up In MLW

MLW presents a classic episode next week but then presents a big show. After that, there are two title matches booked for the April 14th show.

MLW Fusion – April 14th