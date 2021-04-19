Home News MLW News

MLW To Make Special Announcement Tonight at 9PM (Eastern)

News
By Michael Reichlin

Major League Wrestling is set to make a major announcement later tonight. The news will be released at 9pm (Eastern) on the MLW YouTube Channel.

No further details have been made public as of this writing. However, all signs point to this being the big announcement of the long-rumored MLW national television deal.

MLW boss Court Bauer has been touting that MLW was on the verge of signing a major TV deal that would ‘blow people away.’

Earlier this month, Bauer indicated that the paperwork was signed.

Check back later tonight for the big reveal of the MLW special announcement.

