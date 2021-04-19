MLW To Make Special Announcement Tonight at 9PM (Eastern)

Major League Wrestling is set to make a major announcement later tonight. The news will be released at 9pm (Eastern) on the MLW YouTube Channel.

No further details have been made public as of this writing. However, all signs point to this being the big announcement of the long-rumored MLW national television deal.

MLW boss Court Bauer has been touting that MLW was on the verge of signing a major TV deal that would ‘blow people away.’

Productive day on our media rights talks. @MLW’s future is looking brighter and brighter. No hype, all fact: when you see what we got in the mix, you’re going to be blown away. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) March 16, 2021

Earlier this month, Bauer indicated that the paperwork was signed.

SIGNED. ?? — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) April 8, 2021

Check back later tonight for the big reveal of the MLW special announcement.