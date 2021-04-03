New Japan Reveals NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that another new Championship will be coming to the company.

The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship was revealed on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. This Friday’s episode saw the Road to New Japan Cup USA 2021 begin; and it was revealed exactly what each of the eight competitors in the single elimination competition this April will be fighting for.

The 2020 iteration of the New Japan USA Cup was held to determine who would go on to face IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Jon Moxley. That tournament was of course won by KENTA.

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

English language NJPW website NJPW1972.com sent out the following regarding the brand new title.

The title represents the pinnacle of competition on NJPW STRONG on Friday nights, and will be contested for by wrestlers of any weight class. Things are going to get even more exciting going forward on NJPW STRONG; who of the eight in this year’s tournament will become the first holder of the gold?

New Japan also recently unveiled the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship belt. Many fans weren’t happy with the design, saying that it resembled the old WWE Divas ‘butterfly’ belt.

Do you think the new Openweight belt looks better than the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments