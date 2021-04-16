New Vignettes Point to a Character Change for the Returning Aleister Black

Aleister Black has not been seen in a WWE ring since August. In fact, he was drafted to Smackdown and has yet to make an appearance for the brand. The reason for his disappearance has never been disclosed, but it is believed to be the result of several niggling injuries that needed time to heal.

The break came at a good time with the storyline given to Black during his feud with Kevin Owens was rejected by fans and critics alike.

If the time away has helped the Dutchman heal up, then everybody on the Smackdown roster had better be prepared for his return, because surely has a little bit of frustration to work out.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, Black has recently been seen at the WWE performance centre and has started filming a series of vignettes teasing his return. The videos are rumoured to be priming a new character direction for Black with their primary focus being on his ‘childhood’.

Black Has Yet to Reach His Full Potential in WWE

Fans are hoping a well-developed character story could signify a big push for the star who has been underutilized since his promotion to the main roster back in 2019. While it looks like he will be returning to Smackdown, an argument could be made for NXT being a better home. With his gritty edge and incredible skillset, the more eye-catching altercations would surely be on the black and gold brand.

Prior to Wrestlemania, an online spat began between Black and Murphy, with the pair seeming to be angling for a match at the greatest show of them all.

While it didn’t transpire, a returning feud could give them both a good platform to showcase their skills in the ring.