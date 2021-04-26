NJPW Cancels Three Events Due To State Of Emergency in Tokyo

New Japan Pro Wrestling sent in word that three upcoming shows are being canceled due to the ongoing State of Emergency that has been declared in the country.

The May 8th, 10th and 11th events from Korakuen Hall have been affected. These shows are part of the Road to Wrestle Grand Slam tour.

In a press release sent in to SEScoops, NJPW wrote:

“We deeply apologize to fans who were looking forward to these events. Though matches with no fans in attendance were considered, NJPW has decided that, in order to act in the best interests of staff and wrestlers as they prepare for Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium May 15 and Tokyo Dome May 29, cancellation was the correct course of action.”

All other events on our current schedule are set to proceed as planned, though New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be in constant contact with local authorities with regards to restrictions and regulations. Visit njpw1972.com for the latest event information.