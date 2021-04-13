NXT Preview: Loaded Lineup For Tonight’s Tuesday Premiere

Tonight marks a new chapter for NXT, as WWE‘s black and gold brand moves to Tuesdays.

Several new champions were crowned at Takeover: Stand and Deliver. Karrion Kross is the new NXT Champion. Raquel Gonzales is the NXT Women’s Champion. MSK now hold NT’s tag team titles and Santos Escobar is the undisputed cruiserweight champ.

WWE has announced the following items for NXT:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross will open the show.

We’ll hear from new NXT Women’s Champion, Raquel Gonzalez.

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will face Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has issued an Open Challenge.

Franky Monet, who appears to be former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, debuts

We’ll see footage from what happened after Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole’s unsanctioned match at Stand & Deliver.

Leon Ruff will face Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

The Way (Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell) will face Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon in an 8-person mixed tag team match.