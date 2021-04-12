Original Plans For Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WrestleMania 37

WWE opened the second night of WrestleMania 37 with Randy Orton battling Bray Wyatt, who was portraying his Fiend character.

After a distraction by Alex Bliss, who appeared from the giant music box at ringside and had black goo on her head, Orton managed to hit the RKO for the win.

This finish caught many fans and even oddsmakers off guard as Wyatt had been the big favorite heading into the match. The end of the match also felt flat to some.

Fightful Select reports that the plan as of last Friday was for The Fiend to win the match. However, the decision was made over the weekend to have Orton win the bout. It was noted there was never a plan in order for a Firefly Funhouse Match.

Those associated with the angle were never given an endgame at any point prior to the weekend. In fact, the only thing that was known was how it would write Orton off of television for a good period of time as originally planned.

The surprise finish was pitched over the weekend as Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon were instrumental in the change and the decision-making associated.

Finally, it was said management was happy with the finish as it played out, but the wrestlers they’ve heard from were exceedingly confused.