Ozzy Osbourne To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame This Year

Singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during the upcoming ceremony, according to reports from F4wonline.

The celebrity was part of the combined Hall Of Fame ceremony for the class of 2020 and 2021 which was taped earlier this week and will air next Tuesday.

While Osbourne did not appear in person during the shoot, he recorded a video message for the show. Ozzy’s induction has been rumored since he was featured in a Hall Of Fame commercial on SmackDown.

- Advertisement -

The television personality has had a relationship with WWE for a long time. He has made appearances for the company going as far back as WrestleMania 2.

During the second WrestleMania event, Osbourne and Captain Lou Albano helped The British Bulldogs in defeating the team of Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine to win the WWF tag team championship.

His recent WWE appearances include a live performance during a SmackDown taping from Baltimore in May 2007 and an appearance as a guest host for Raw in November 2009.

Ozzy Osbourne joins the 2020 and 2021 class of Hall Of Fame featuring names such as Davey Boy Smith, JBL, Jushin Liger, The nWo, The Bella Twins, William Shatner, Warrior Award winner Titus O’Neil, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and The Great Khali.