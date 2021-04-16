Pat McAfee Joins Smackdown Commentary Team

Pat McAfee is the newest member of the commentary team on WWE Friday Night Smackdown. WWE announced today that McAfee, who was defeated by Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX, has been hired as a commentator.

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” said McAfee. “I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now let’s go get it.”

The Smackdown commentary team will be Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. The RAW team is now Adnan Virk, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

“Good morning beautiful people… TONIGHT a dream comes true. Thank you all so so much for following along with this dumb ass life I’ve been incredibly fortunate to live.. I’m grateful for it all.”