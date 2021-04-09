Paul Heyman On His WWE Future After Expiry Of Current Contract

Paul Heyman is one of the most influential wrestling managers of the modern era and he is a prominent figure on the current WWE programming as the special counselor to the Universal champion Roman Reigns.

However, the former ECW owner’s current contract with the company is set to expire in the next couple of months. A lot of people have been wondering how his negotiations with the company are going.

During his recent appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Paul Heyman was asked if we will see him on WWE programming in future and he said that hopes so:

“One would certainly hope so; I’ve always tried to avoid negotiating in public. I understand why some people do it though.”

- Advertisement -

The advocate of Brock Lesnar then mentioned how nobody knew when he left WWE in 2006 because they kept his negotiations private, before explaining why he doesn’t believe in public negotiations:

“I just don’t think it does WWE or Paul Heyman any good for me to negotiate a contract and agreement through the media in public. It doesn’t serve anybody. It’s not what I’m here to do. I’m an entertaining, or a director [and] producer of talent. I don’t think that’s what the public turns to me for.”

Paul continued by saying that he is loving his current role with Roman Reigns, as well as what he is doing at Talking Smack. He claimed that he is ” boldly confident that I’ll be continuing in those roles.”

Paul Heyman’s contract last expired after WrestleMania 34 but he was resigned by the company. Considering his current roles on WWE programming, the belief is that he will re-sign with the promotion.