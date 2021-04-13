Rhea Ripley Talks Vince McMahon’s Reaction to WrestleMania 37 Win

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke to TV Insider. The Australian Superstar discussed a number of topics during the interview, including her RAW Women’s Championship victory at WrestleMania 37.

Ripley defeated Asuka on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, using her Riptide finishing move to get the win and cement her place on the Red brand of WWE going forward on Monday nights.

Rhea Ripley Talks Vince McMahon

“One of the big ones was talking to Vince McMahon afterward” Rhea Ripley said during the interview, discussing what it was like backstage after her big win. “Hearing him say ‘well done’ and that I did great. It was so surreal.”

- Advertisement -

“It’s a dream, and I’m living it” Ripley added. “To have the big boss man say well done was pretty insane to me.”

Rhea Ripley also revealed some advice that Paul Heyman gave her. “It was Paul Heyman who said to me, ‘You can stay humble, but don’t stay silent’” Ripley revealed. “That really hit me because I’m a very humble person.”

“I do my job and do what I’m told” Ripley added. “Sometimes that isn’t the best way to do things. I will take that advice with me as I keep working.”