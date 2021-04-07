Roman Reigns Says There’s A Lot Of Truth To His Tribal Chief Character

Roman Reigns has been portraying a new heel persona since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. At WrestleMania, he’ll face both Edge and Daniel Bryan with the Universal title at stake. Reigns was recently interviewed by PEOPLE and spoke about the character he has been portraying since last summer.

“It feels good,” Reigns said of his current persona. “There’s a lot of truth to what we put into the Tribal Chief character, the burden of the crown, of being the face of the company. I think everybody would like to be Superman, but to be able to have some of those Superman qualities, then also display the emotions, the mentality that comes into it, and the way it can affect a man. People connect to that.”

“People understand the struggle, people understand these different battles, these emotional battles that my character kind of displays on a weekly basis,” he continued. “I think it allows for a different connection, and that’s why it’s been received so well.”

Family Man

Roman also spoke about how the last year has impacted him and his family. The father of 5 is enjoying having more time with his loved ones.

“Due to having the availability and the lack of travel, I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to just invest so much more time in my relationship with my wife and my family,” he said. “It’s going to make you a better individual if your team is untouchable and is extremely strong.”

The full interview with PEOPLE is available here.