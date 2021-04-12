Sheamus Wins United States Title At WWE WrestleMania 37

Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus put on a hard-hitting style of a match with the WWE United States Title on the line on the second night of the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view event.

The match that was held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida saw a back and forth spot fest. Riddle hit some dives off the top rope and a spot on the outside. Sheamus got a close nearfall with the brogue kick. The finish saw Sheamus hit the brogue kick when Riddle was going for a moonsault off the middle rope.

WWE set up this match on the March 29th edition of Raw when Sheamus defeated Riddle in a non-title match. Before it started, Sheamus sent Riddle into a production crate while backstage.

The end of that contest saw Sheamus pin Riddle after hitting a knee strike. After the match, Riddle got some payback when he knocked Sheamus, who was celebrating, out of the ring. Before that, Sheamus did a segment where he was interrupted by Riddle, who asked multiple questions. When Sheamus acted like he was interested in riding Riddle’s scooter, Riddle was about to give it to him, but Sheamus instead attacked him with it.

