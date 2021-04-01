Spoiler On Title Match At WrestleMania 37

WWE has not announced a WrestleMania match for the women’s tag team championship so far but latest reports have revealed what the company is planning for the titles.

According to reports from PWinsider, the current plan is to hold a multi-team #1 contenders tag match featuring four or more teams on night one of the show.

Night two of the WrestleMania event will then see the winner of this multi team match challenging the current women’s tag team champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for their titles.

WWE’s contract with Tropicana Field is coming to an end on April 2. The first Raw tapings at the Yuengling Center will be taking place on April 12.

In preparation of the move, the company taped the WrestleMania go home episode of Raw in advance and they set up the mentioned matches for the PPV during the episode.

While the participants for the #1 contenders match have not been revealed so far, based on the recent WWE programming Lana & Naomi, Tamina Snuka & Natalya, Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott, and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke are some of the teams which could compete in the bout.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10 and April 11 from Raymond James Stadium and it will be the first WWE event in over a year to feature live audience.