Steve Austin Promo Released for WrestleMania 38 in Texas

WrestleMania 37 is halfway through, with Night 2 taking place tonight from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The promo for WrestleMania 38, which takes place in Dallas, Texas next year has been released and features Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“They say everything’s bigger here, and not to mess with us,” Austin begins the video. “Cause this place runs deep in our hearts.”

“Here’s the bottom line” Steve Austin continues. “This is where the jaws will drop, the feet will stomp, the crowd will roar, and the Superstars will soar.”

Steve Austin on WrestleMania 38

“When the roofs are blown off, asses get handed, and moments are made in the only way we know how” Austin concluded. “What?! WrestleMania calls and Dallas says, ‘Oh, hell yeah!’”

As of writing, WrestleMania 38 is scheduled to take place on April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which itself is in the Dallas area.

It’s worth noting that the video itself only says April 2022; but this might be innocuous and not a conscious decision to leave out.

Check out the full promo from Stone Cold below: