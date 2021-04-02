Steve Austin Reveals Vince McMahon’s Role In Chris Jericho on Broken Skull Sessions

Chris Jericho has been announced as the next guest on Steve Austin‘s Broken Skull Sessions interview show on Peacock and the WWE Network. The episode premieres Sunday, April 11th – “WrestleMania Sunday.”

The news of an AEW-contracted talent appearing on WWE programming has sent shockwaves throughout the industry. The Texas Rattlesnake recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about how it all came together.

According to Austin, Chris Jericho reached out to him after watching The Undertaker‘s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions. Jericho told Austin he really enjoyed the show, which eventually led to Austin inviting Jericho to be a guest.

“We got to talking,” Austin said of Jericho. “I’ve always respected the hell out of his career, and I’m glad they’re around—it gives the guys and girls in professional wrestling more places to work. I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show.’ And he said he’d love to do it.”

Vince McMahon Gives The Thumbs Up

Of course, everything runs through WWE boss Vince McMahon. Austin says he texted Vince about having Jericho on the show. McMahon replied, “It’s cool. Go ahead.”

Austin was surprised Vince was so receptive to Jericho appearing on the show, so he followed up to double-check. He asked Vince, “are you sure it’s ok?” and Vince replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

They cleared the appearance with Tony Khan and the rest is history. Jericho flew out to record with Steve Austin and “no topic will be off limits.”

“We go into everything,” says Austin. “Jericho is one of the all-time greats, and it’s going to be cool to have someone from AEW on a WWE show. To bottom line it, I’m excited for people to watch this show.”