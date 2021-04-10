Stone Cold Steve Austin Hypes WrestleMania 37 WWE Championship Match

WWE Hall of Famer and one of the biggest names in company history Stone Cold Steve Austin recently hyped up the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Lashley vs McInytre will be opening WrestleMania 37 Night 1, with the Scottish Superstar looking to regain the gold he lost back at Fastlane, due mainly to Bobby Lashley.

“Just as far as a matchup goes, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre could be an instant classic,” Austin recently said to WrestlingINC’s Nick Hausman. “Drew McIntyre has been amazing as champion. Bobby Lashley, man, I was watching his work a couple of months ago, and him as a champion as well, he’s doing his best work right now.”

Steve Austin on Lashley vs McIntyre

- Advertisement -

“His intensity is off the charts” Austin continued. “And he’s been around for such a long time and he’s always done good work, but now, it’s at another level. So that could be a very exciting match between two really big strong guys.”

“Both guys are body guys” Steve Austin added. “But both guys are workers as well, and you don’t always have that. So you got these two tremendous physiques that are also badass workers. So that could be a killer match.”

Do you think that Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley could steal the show tonight? Let us know in the comments