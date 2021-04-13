The Viking Raiders Return To Action On WWE Raw

The Viking Raiders are back.

Ivar and Erik made their returns to in-ring action on Monday’s episode of Raw from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center when they worked a tag team match against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

The returning stars went over in the contest after hitting their finisher to Alexander.

- Advertisement -

Ivar was on the sidelines due to an injury as he underwent neck surgery in September of last year.

Before the surgery, he had been dealing with neck issues, but aggravated it while doing a suicide dive during an eight-man tag team match on the September 7th Raw episode. This match saw the Viking Raiders in action together as The Hurt Business with Cedric Alexander battled Ivar, Erik, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews.

He got the surgery done by Dr. Andrew Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama.

With his tag team partner on the sidelines, Erik had surgery done by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama to have some surgical hardware removed from his arm.