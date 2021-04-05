Tito Ortiz Talks Training With WWE Last Year

Former MMA fighter and UFC legend Tito Ortiz recently revealed that he trained at the WWE Performance Center back in 2020. Speaking to SportsMattersTV, Ortiz thanked Shane McMahon and Triple H for allowing him to spend some time at the state of the art facilities.

“Last year in February, before this pandemic came about, I was actually at the WWE training facility” Ortiz began. “I was there for fourteen days; So I put in a lot of work and I learned a lot of stuff in a quick amount of time you know?”

“I think we worked 13 days, every day” Tito Ortiz continued. “And I was learning stuff that guys were learning who been there eight or nine months that were just learning. The coach is like you ‘catch on really, really quick.’ That’s always been a commodity for me that I am able to learn quickly; I am a fast learner with everything I do.”

Tito Ortiz Talks WWE and TNA

Ortiz also mentioned when he worked for TNA. This was back in 2013 as part of the Aces & Eights storyline. “It goes back to working hard; working for TNA was a blessing in disguise. I had an opportunity to sit down with Hulk Hogan, meet Hulk Hogan for who he truly is, a human being,” Ortiz mentioned.

Tito Ortiz finished by thanking Shane McMahon and Triple H in particular for giving him a chance to train at the WWE PC. “Once again, I got an opportunity to train at the WWE training facility and I loved it; I liked it, I thought it was great and I would fit in perfect [there],” Ortiz said.

“The pandemic came about and everything got to a halt, a stop where there was no audience. I understand I don’t want to take someone’s job who’s trying to take care of their family. I dunno, we will see what happens in the future” Ortiz added.