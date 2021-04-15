Tony Khan & Aubrey Edwards To Attend Impact Rebellion PPV

On Sunday, April 25th, 2021, Rich Swann and Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with both the Impact and AEW title belts at stake. AEW’s Tony Khan recently revealed on Busted Open Radio that he plans on attending the PPV. Khan also said he plans on bringing AEW referee Aubrey Edwards along with him.

“I’m going to be coming up to Nashville to maintain order next weekend at [IMPACT Rebellion], that you moved at my suggestion [Laughs]. I’m going to go to UFC with my good friend Dana and then I’ll come to [Rebellion] and make sure that no funny business goes on in this title match. I’m going to bring my own referee, Aubrey (Edwards),” Khan said on Busted Open Radio (transcriptions via Fightful).

The following has been confirmed for tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV:

Rich Swann and Kenny Omega contract signing

Josh Alexander vs TJP

Jazz’s retirement ceremony.

Brian Myers vs Matt Cardona – Pick your Poison

- Advertisement -

Impact Rebellion Lineup: