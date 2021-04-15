Home News AEW News

Tony Khan & Aubrey Edwards To Attend Impact Rebellion PPV

By Ian Carey

On Sunday, April 25th, 2021, Rich Swann and Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with both the Impact and AEW title belts at stake. AEW’s Tony Khan recently revealed on Busted Open Radio that he plans on attending the PPV. Khan also said he plans on bringing AEW referee Aubrey Edwards along with him.

“I’m going to be coming up to Nashville to maintain order next weekend at [IMPACT Rebellion], that you moved at my suggestion [Laughs]. I’m going to go to UFC with my good friend Dana and then I’ll come to [Rebellion] and make sure that no funny business goes on in this title match. I’m going to bring my own referee, Aubrey (Edwards),” Khan said on Busted Open Radio (transcriptions via Fightful).

The following has been confirmed for tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV:

  • Rich Swann and Kenny Omega contract signing
  • Josh Alexander vs TJP
  • Jazz’s retirement ceremony.
  • Brian Myers vs Matt Cardona – Pick your Poison
Impact Rebellion Lineup:

  • AEW World Championship vs Impact World Championship
    Kenny Omega (c) vs Rich Swann
  • Impact Tag Team Championships
    FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)
  • X-Division Championship
    Ace Austin (w/Madman Fulton) (c) vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander
  • Brian Myers vs Matt Cardona

