Top WWE Executive Reportedly “Didn’t Get” Billie Kay

Billie Kay was among 10 wrestlers to be released by WWE on Thursday.

Fans may have noticed that WWE’s Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn was trending on social media and it’s due to a recent report about Kay’s WWE release.

Fightful Select reported that Dunn “didn’t get” Kay and had verbalized that he saw a ceiling for her in the company. It’s unclear as to how that contributed to the release.

Her release was said to be a surprise to many people in WWE as she was recently used on TV in addition to her being loved in the locker room among talents as was Peyton Royce, who also got cut.

Kay’s most recent match came when she wrestled for WWE in the Tag Team Turmoil match as she teamed up with Carmella on Night One of WrestleMania 37. She signed with the company back in April 2015.

Kay, Royce, Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Kalisto, and Bo Dallas were let go by the company. They’re currently under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, which prevents them from having the freedom to sign with other promotions until Wednesday, July 14.