Trish Stratus Praises Britt Baker

Trish Stratus was recently ranked as the #1 WWE women’s wrestler of the modern era. WWE ranked its top-50 female Superstars since the early 90s and Trish topped the list. Trish also recently took the time to praise AEW‘s Britt Baker on Twitter.

Busted Open Radio announced that Trish will be a guest on the show tomorrow. Baker then asked for the hosts to say hi to Trish for her.

Tell her I said “hi!”??? — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) April 6, 2021

Trish then responded to Britt’s comment.

“Hello you bloody legend – literally! Wanted to reach out to give you the proverbial thumbs up but well, you know how that went for some … but since I have you, thank you for your work and contributions as a woman in our sport. Keep it up girl,” Trish wrote.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Baker talked about having watched a Trish Stratus match the night before her Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa.

“The night before to hype myself up I watched the Trish Stratus and Lita main event from Raw. Just the gravity of that match, how it’s remembered as one of the most iconic women’s matches of all time I wanted to go in having that same mentality,” Baker said.

“I wanted this match to be remembered, I want this to be something that people talk about forever, not just for this week, not just for tonight. I just really wanted it to go down as something that is remembered.”