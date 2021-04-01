Walter On His NXT Future After Takeover: Stand & Deliver

Walter made his return to NXT during the March 17 episode of the show last month. He has gotten engaged in a rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa which will lead to a match between the two at the upcoming NXT Takeover event.

Many have been wondering if the NXT UK champion will stay around after the show but the titleholder himself is suggesting that he is not gonna stick around.

Walter recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated where he was asked about his future with the brand after the upcoming event and he said that his commitment right now is NXT UK:

“My commitment right now is NXT UK. I am the NXT UK champion. Until that changes, I won’t think about the future. I’m very open to travel. That’s what wrestlers do. We’ll see what is going to happen,”

Walter also commented on a potential match with the NXT champion Finn Balor. He first praised the prince and then revealed that the company actually had plans for a match between the two before the pandemic:

“We were supposed to wrestle before the pandemic started, but we got interrupted. It’s a match I would like to have. The circumstances, whether he is NXT champion or whether I will be NXT UK champion, I don’t know, but it is a match I would like to have happen.”

Walter will defend the NXT UK championship against Tommaso Ciampa on night 1 of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver on USA Network.