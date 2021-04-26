Wrestling World Reacts To Kenny Omega Winning Impact World Title

Kenny Omega is now the AEW World Champion, AAA Mega Champion, and the unified Impact/TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Numerous people and organizations across the wrestling world have been reacting to Omega’s title win at Rebellion.

Scott D’Amore congratulated Rich Swann on his effort and also said he expects Omega to adhere to the commitments that come with the title.

“I trust/expect Mr Omega will honor the commitments & responsibilities that come with that prestigious title,” D’Amore wrote.

Rich Swann fought the fight of his life tonight at #IMPACTRebellion – but Kenny Omega is the new @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion.



I trust/expect Mr Omega will honor the commitments & responsibilities that come with that prestigious title.



More to be said on #IMPACTonAXSTV on Thurs. pic.twitter.com/jCwfRFoeVQ — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 26, 2021

AEW’s Twitter account congratulated Omega and encouraged people to purchase the replay on FITE:

? to @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX on becoming the NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion last night at #IMPACTRebellion!



Watch the Replay now at https://t.co/ApPKXCzIWk pic.twitter.com/gES0k6wBAs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2021

AAA Lucha Libre, where Omega is Mega Champion, commented on the match result as well:

Sami Callihan seems displeased:

Chelsea Green was impressed:

IWGP World Champion Will Ospreay responded when a fan tagged him in Omega’s Instagram post asking him to take the throne. “He knows where I am,” was Ospreay’s reply.

While not related to the Omega vs Swann match, NJPW congratulated FinJuice on retaining their tag team titles at Rebellion.

Congratulations to FinJuice on retaining the IMPACT Tag Team Championships! #njpw #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/jqiUNA3XbX — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 26, 2021

Also, Britt Baker was happy about her friend Deonna Purrazzo retaining her title over Tenille Dashwood.

Kenny Omega becomes the 29th person to win the Impact World Championship with his win at Rebellion. He begins the 52nd reign in the lineage of the title. As for former champion Rich Swann, his title reign finishes at 183 days. That is good for 10th all-time in that category. He successfully defended the title 6x during his reign. His opponents were Eric Young, Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, Chris Bey, Tommy Dreamer, and Moose.