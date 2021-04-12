WWE Announces Changes To The RAW Announce Team

The WWE RAW announce team moving forward will be Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and the newly hired Adnan Virk. The broadcaster is from the Toronto area and has worked for TheScore, TSN, ESPN and for Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. WWE announced that Virk will continue his work for the MLB Network in addition to performing on RAW.

“I’m elated to be joining the premier sports-entertainment company in my new role with WWE,” said Adnan Virk. “As a kid who grew up idolizing WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair, the opportunity to call modern legends like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and so many others alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton is truly humbling.”

Virk also had this to say about this historic career milestone:

When people say what would you tell your younger self…if I could speak about this opportunity with @WWE

What will happen to Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips?

With Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Adnan Virk as the new RAW announce team, that seemingly leaves Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe without roles. According to the Athletic, Phillips will stay on as the host of 205 Live and work on special projects for the WWE Network.

As for Samoa Joe, he might be headed back to the active in-ring roster. WWE stated the following in today’s press release as it concerns Joe.

“Samoa Joe remains part of the WWE talent roster.”