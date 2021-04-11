WWE Announces Superfan: The Story of Vladimir Documentary

WWE fans likely know Vladimir Abouzeide’s face if they don’t know his name. For over 30 years, he’s been a fixture at WWE events. WWE announced yesterday that a documentary on the superfan is in the works. The film will feature interviews with Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Jimmy Hart, Bruce Prichard, and others. It will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Triple H also recently revealed that Vladimir is now the company’s first-ever officially certified superfan.

What better way to welcome back the @WWE Universe at #WrestleMania than naming Vladimir our first-ever officially-certified superfan!!!! @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/9xzRULlmy1 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 10, 2021

“[Vladimir] carved himself a niche of popularity among the Garden faithful by showing his support for the Superstars who appeared in the World’s Most Famous Arena,” late WWE Hall of Fame announcer Howard Finkel wrote in a 2015 article about WWE’s most famous fans.

“I felt like he was at just about every show that I watched,” Sam Roberts says in the newly released Superfan trailer.

“The relationship that Vladimir has with WWE, it’s part of his moral fiber,” Jeff Jarrett says in the Superfan trailer. “It is part of his identity, and that was taken away.”