WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductions For 2020/21 Revealed

Since 2016, WWE has been inducting wrestlers and people from the wrestling industry into its Hall of Fame “legacy wing.” During this year’s induction ceremony, 10 more names were added.

Baron Michele Leone

A big star during the early days of wrestling on television. Leone was involved in a lucrative angle with Lou Thesz in the early 1950s that did great business. He was able to retire afterward and returned home to Italy.

Brickhouse Brown

Brown was a top heel in several promotions during the 80s and 90s. He was trained by Terry Funk and Eddie Graham. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 57 from prostate cancer.

“Dr. Death” Steve Williams

After spending the late 1980s with WCW, Dr. Death would become a big star with All Japan Pro Wrestling in the 90s. Jim Ross would bring him into WWE during the late 90s as well. Williams passed away from throat cancer in 2009.

Gary Hart

A devious manager who feuded with the Von Erichs in Texas, Gary Hart was the booker for WCCW from 1976 until 1987. Some of the biggest stories, angles and matches in wrestling history took place in that promotion during his run as match-maker.

Ray “The Crippler” Stevens

Ray Stevens and Pat Patterson were known as the Blond Bombers. They are former AWA tag-team champions and were big stars in the Big Time Wrestling promotion in San Fransisco as well. This is just the latest induction for Stevens. He went into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2013, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1996.

Dick The Bruiser

Former AWA World Champion Dick the Bruiser was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame legacy wing. Along with the Crusher, he held the AWA Tag Team Championships on 5 occasions.

Ethel Johnson

Ethel Johnson was a top star from the 1950s until the 1970s. Trained by the great Mildred Burke, Johnson is credited with being the first female wrestler to deliver a standing dropkick. Her story is told in the 2016 documentary “Lady Wrestler:

The Amazing, Untold Story of African American Women in the Ring“

Paul Boesch

Paul Boesch was a World War II veteran, a promoter and wrestler who is perhaps most notable for his time with Houston Wrestling. His in-ring career ranged from the mid-1940s to mid-1960s. He worked as a promoter after that for another 20 years before retiring in 1987.

Pez Whatley

Pez Whatley is best known for his time with Georgia Championship Wrestling and other promotions during the 1980s. He picked up with WCW in the early 90s before beginning to work backstage for the company.

Buzz Sawyer

Buzz Sawyer is best known for his time with Jim Crockett Productions and Georgia Championship Wrestling during the 1980s. His feud with Tommy Rich is historic, with the “Last Battle of Atlanta” becoming something of a cult favourite amongst fans. He died of a drug overdose in 1992 at the age of 32.