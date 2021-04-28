WWE NXT Results (4/27): Reed vs. Theory, Adam Cole Interview, Ted DiBiase Appears

The April 27, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Mercedes Martinez def. Dakota Kai via DQ

Zayda Ramier def. Toni Storm.

Bronson Reed def. Austin Theory.

Imperium def. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain.

Legado del Fantasma def. MSK and Kushida

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Ted DiBiase Appears

- Advertisement -

Cameron Grimes did segments at a jewelry shop where he was trying to find a watch. Throughout the various segments, Grimes was trying to find a watch for himself and there was a man in the shop while reading a newspaper.

Finally, “The Million Dollar Man” appeared with the same watch that Grimes wanted and he laughed at the NXT star.

The Hall of Famer shared that he was going to do some work with Grimes a few weeks ago and there it was.

Tag Team Match

WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will be in action against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea in a non-title match.

WWE announced this match this afternoon when they released a video of Robert Stone, Aliyah, and Kamea arriving where Stone vowed that his clients would win the match to become the official number one contenders to the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.

Aliyah said she and Kamea couldn’t wait to show the world that they can defeat Blackheart & Moon twice. This comes after last week’s show where Indie Heartwell stated NXT General Manager William Regal had agreed to give her and Candice LeRae a shot at titles, but there wasn’t a date given.

Before the match could even start, the heels took out the champions at ringside and celebrated in the ring with the titles.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Dakota Kai

Mercedes Martinez faced Dakota Kai in singles action.

Last week on NXT, Martinez did a promo just one week after she called NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She noted that she hadn’t heard back from the champion, but only had Kai talk for her. Kai said Martinez wouldn’t be getting a shot at Gonzalez’s title.

As a result, Martinez called Gonzalez a lapdog and said that she’s still in Kai’s shadow. Thus, Martinez vowed to take out Kai to make sure nothing was left in her way to getting a title shot.

There was a botched spot early on in the match where Kai landed badly on her right shoulder and was favoring it. Gonzalez hit a big boot to Martinez to cause the DQ. Post-match, she attacked her.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1387201249754419202

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory took place with the stipulation that if Reed wins, he earns another future title shot from NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

The feud between Reed and Gargano started this month when Reed won the Gauntlet Eliminator match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one. He earned the right to challenge for Gargano’s North American Title on night two, but Gargano defeated him to retain.

Last week, Reed confronted Gargano on NXT to tell him that he still has his eyes on Gargano’s title. Gargano told Reed to get to the back of the line, which led to Theory saying he already talked to NXT general manager William Regal, who told him the only way Reed will get another title shot is if he defeats Theory. Thus, this match was booked.

The match saw them have a back and forth match. Lumis came down to the ring and stalked Heartwell. Reed won with his top rope splash.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Six-man action as Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) did battle with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

This came after Kushida answered Escobar’s open challenge on NXT two weeks ago and beat him to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Last week’s show saw Kushida retain against Oney Lorcan. Post-match, Legado Del Fantasma attacked Kushida until NXT Tag Team Champions made the save.

This match was the main event of the show and a really fun back and forth affair. The tag team champions won it with their finisher.

Adam Cole Speaks

Adam Cole sat down with Arash Markazi, who has formerly worked for the LA Times, ESPN, and Sports Illustrated, for a new interview.

Cole dropped a loss to Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night two earlier this month. Two weeks ago on NXT, WWE aired footage of O’Reilly and Cole being taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Cole yelled at O’Reilly and threatened him as they entered the hospital.

Last week, O’Reilly did a promo where he said he was done with Cole and talked about potentially going after Karrion Kross’ NXT Championship or Johnny Gargano’s NXT North American Championship.

In this segment, Cole was seen poolside on the phone. He said he has been carrying NXT on his back for four years and the Undisputed Era turned their back on him. He said that Kyle isn’t ready to be a main eventer and is insecure. He said as long as he’s in NXT, Kyle won’t take his spot. Cole said that Karron Kross’ time is ticking, but he’ll decide when that happens. He vowed that he’ll show people the best version of himself. We see Kyle watching the interview on TV.