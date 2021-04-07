WWE President Shares Update On Returns Of Becky Lynch & Ronda Rousey

Fans could be seeing Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey make their WWE returns in the near future.

On Wednesday’s Colin Cowherd’s podcast, WWE President Nick Khan talked about a wide range of topics. He was discussed WrestleMania 35 from 2019 that was headlined by Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles.

He mentioned the popularity of female wrestlers in general and how big business this match did. He made a point to say Rousey would return “at a certain point in time” while Lynch would return “at a certain point of time…in the not-too-distant future.”

Rousey worked her most recent match in WWE at WrestleMania 35 as she dropped the Raw Women’s Title. At the time, she noted that she was taking time off from WWE to start a family. She later aired some grievances with “f*king ingrateful fans” in addition to the brutal travel schedule that she had to deal with during an appearance on the Steve O podcast.

On the flip side, Lynch had to vacate the strap last May and gave it to Asuka as she was pregnant. Last December, Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed a daughter in December. On the night of this year’s Royal Rumble, she hinted she was returning.