WWE Raw Averaged 1.774 Million Viewers, 0.49 Demo (4/26)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s 1.907 million viewers and the 0.61 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.775 million viewers and a 0.49 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.830 million viewers and a 0.50 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.718 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

This episode featured Elias, Jaxson Ryker, and The Miz vs. The New Day & Damian Priest, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax & Rhea Ripley vs. Lana, Naomi, & Asuka, and T-BAR & MACE vs. Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman, and a late addition in the main event where McIntyre battled Strowman.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.121 million viewers. This is up from the 2.119 million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.56 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.042 million viewers in the overnight ratings, down from the previous week that did 1.996 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.046 million viewers while hour two did 2.032 million viewers. The show did 2.001 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 1.992 million viewers a week ago.