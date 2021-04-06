WWE Raw Ratings Hold Steady For Go-Home WrestleMania 37 Edition (4/5)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is the same from last week’s 1.701 million viewers, but down in the 0.56 rating.

Last week set a new 2021 low in viewership. This week’s episode was the go-home edition of Raw for WrestleMania 37. The go-home edition of Raw for WrestleMania 36 last year did 1.924 million viewers and a 0.58 rating.

The show had strong competition with Gonzaga vs. Baylor in the NCAA championship game that averaged around 16 million viewers. Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Monday night:

The first hour did 1.759 million viewers and a 0.54 rating (A18-49).

The second hour did 1.723 million viewers and a 0.51 rating.

The final hour of the show had just 1.622 million viewers and a 0.50 rating.

This episode featured Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin, and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles.

SmackDown Viewership

Friday’s SmackDown averaged 2.137 million viewers. This is down from the 2.191million viewers on FOX that the show did for the previous week.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same as the 0.57 rating the previous week’s show. The episode drew an average of 2.036 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 2.030 million viewers.

The first hour saw it pull in 2.020 million viewers while hour two did 2.041 million viewers. The show did 1.868 million viewers in hour one while hour two did 2.023 million viewers a week ago.