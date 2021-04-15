WWE Releases Chelsea Green, Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Mickie James & More

One year to the day that WWE released more than 20 wrestlers during a pandemic, they’ve cut several more today. WWE announced today that they have released the following talent:

Samoa Joe

Billie Kay

Chelsea Green

Mickie James

Tucker

Kalisto

Wesley Blake

**Updated Names:

The following names have been added to today’s roster cuts:

Bo Dallas

Peyton Royce

Reactions To WWE Releases

Samoa Joe and CM Punk seem to have put things in perspective:

They really should of never gave me money. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021

Fucked up and paid us. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 15, 2021

Mickie James commented on her release on Twitter.

“Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you,” she Tweeted at Vince McMahon.

Matt Cardona also took to Twitter to comment on the releases.

“I was literally making a post about how this past year has been a blessing in disguise as the news of these releases broke. You will all be fine. Work your ass off. Create your own opportunities. I love you @ImChelseaGreen. You are a fucking star.” He Tweeted.

As was the case last year, there could be more names to be added to this list as the day goes on and people are contacted. Chelsea Green and Samoa Joe’s names were added recently to the report after not having been included in the original.

