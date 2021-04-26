WWE Sign Indian MMA Star Sanjana George

After a sudden surge of redundancies, WWE has now announced the signing of a new superstar, Indian MMA figure Sanjana George.

The 26-year-old made the announcement on her Instagram page and is the latest Indian signing from WWE, who first started having tryouts in the country back in 2019. India is a vast country filled with WWE fans, and the company have made no attempts to hide their intent on capitalizing on their popularity out there. In fact, George is just one of four new signings from the country.

Sanjana George first started her MMA training when she was just 17 and will join a WWE roster that is already filled with ex-MMA fighters.

“I have no prior experience in wrestling, so they are training me from scratch. It’s a challenge, but I have the best coaches in the industry, and I am getting better every day.”

George is already in Florida training at the performance centre. With her previous company training experience and her young age, it can’t be long before we see Sanjana George – or whatever her ring name will be – making her debut.

Sanjana George is the second female Indian wrestler to join the roster alongside Kavita Devi. Only time will tell if George can follow in the footsteps of compatriots The Great Khali and Jinder Mahal and capture WWE gold, but with such a strong pedigree behind her, the future is looking bright.

Beyond that, George will now serve as a role model to young Indian women who hold their own dreams of reaching the big stage.