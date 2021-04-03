WWE SmackDown Results (4/2): Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso In A Street Fight, Logan Paul Appears

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in Tropicana Field. Jey Uso battled Daniel Bryan in a Street Fight in the main event. Logan Paul was also Sami Zayn‘s guest tonight to premiere a new trailer for his conspiracy documentary.

SmackDown Results (4/2)

Alpha Academy, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler def. Street Profits, Dominik & Rey Mysterio Natalya def. Shayna Baszler Bianca Belair def. Carmella Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso in a Street Fight

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Edge Warned Reigns & Bryan

Edge kicked off this week’s show and made his way down to the ring. Edge claimed that the chaos that happened last week and at Fastlane did not need to happen. He then thought maybe this was inevitable and he was naive to think he could go through the Road to WrestleMania without hitting any speed bumps.

Edge referred to Daniel Bryan as roadkill because he weaseled his way into the Universal Championship match. He said that he was so focused on Roman Reigns that he did not see Bryan coming. Edge added that he looked in the mirror this week and liked what he saw because he was the Rated R Superstar again. He is the guy who comes out swinging and will do whatever it takes to win.

He claimed that Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Adam Pearce do not understand the ramifications of what they have done. Edge said that hitting Reigns and Bryan with the steel chair felt so good and will not hesitate to do it again. Edge looked at the WrestleMania sign to end the promo. Kayla Braxton caught up with Edge backstage and he added that he wouldn’t feel sorry for Bryan if he gets injured tonight in the Street Fight against Jey Uso and can’t make it to WrestleMania.

Alpha Academy & Dirty Dawgs Picked Up A Win

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (Dirty Dawgs) faced Street Profits & Dominik and Rey Mysterio in the first match of the night. Ziggler and Dominik started off the action and Mysterio caught Dolph with a boot to the face. Dominik sent Ziggler out of the ring as Rey hit Roode with a Senton off the ring apron. Ford hit Alpha Academy with a Splash as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Ziggler was in control and had Rey isolated in the corner of the ring. Rey escaped and tagged in Angelo Dawkins. Angelo connected with a Clothesline and Ziggler retreated to the corner. Roode tagged in and promptly got beaten down by Dawkins.

Otis caught Angelo with a cheap shot and tagged in. Otis took control and then Roode tagged back in. Roode connected with a Suplex and went for the cover but Angelo was able to kick out at two. Otis tagged back in and Dawkins greeted him with a Jawbreaker.

Montez Ford and Chad Gable then tagged in and traded shots in the middle of the ring. Montez connected with a Standing Moonsault and went for the cover but Dolph broke it up at two. Rey went for a 619 but Roode caught him and slammed Mysterio into the barricade. Gable hit Ford with a German Suplex as Otis tagged in. Otis followed it up with a Splash off the turnbuckle for the pinfall victory.

Cesaro Vowed To Embarrass Rollins

Seth Rollins and Cesaro joined Corey Graves in the ring tonight. Seth was wearing one of the most ridiculous suits I’ve ever seen. Rollins will battle Cesaro during Night 1 of WrestleMania. Graves wondered if Cesaro will finally have his breakthrough moment and Cesaro said it is the biggest match of career. Cesaro vowed to do whatever it takes to leave WrestleMania with a victory.

Cesaro claimed that there was something different in the air and he can feel it. Rollins got annoyed and said that he is untouchable during WrestleMania season. Rollins boasted about his past accomplishments and aligned himself with some of the greats of the past.

Cesaro said he wouldn’t be in his position if he didn’t believe he could defeat Seth at WrestleMania. Cesaro went further and claimed that he was going to embarrass Rollins at the biggest show of the year. Seth got more annoyed and vowed to embarrass Cesaro at WrestleMania. Rollins stated he wasn’t going to let Cesaro get to WrestleMania and wanted to end his dream right now. Cesaro dared Rollins to do something but Seth cowered out of the ring as Cesaro stared him down.

Natalya Easily Defeated Shayna Baszler

Natalya squared off with Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Nia Jax joined commentary as Reginald and Tamina Snuka were ringside. Natalya tackled Shayna to the canvas and went for the Sharpshooter early but Baszler was able to escape. Natalya then rolled up Baszler for the shockingly easy win over one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

After the match, Nia Jax attacked Natalya and Tamina in the ring. The Riott Squad made the save but the Women’s Tag Team Champions beat them down. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke joined the party and beat Nia and Shayna down. Naomi and Lana rushed the ring and the brawl continued. Nia and Shayna exited the ring as Natalya & Tamina stood tall. Billie Kay then approached Carmella backstage with her resume and Carmella seemed interested in teaming with her.

Kevin Owens Attacked Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn welcomed famous YouTuber Logan Paul to SmackDown tonight. A red carpet went down the entrance ramp and all the way to the ring. Zayn was dressed up and went on a rant about how everyone is against him and hyped his conspiracy documentary.

Zayn introduced Logan Paul and shared a hug with him in the ring. Paul suggested that this could be the biggest conspiracy of all time based on what he has heard from Zayn. Sami was happy with quick they were becoming pals and invited Logan to WrestleMania. Paul accepted the invitation and said it would be a pleasure.

Sami asked for a drum roll and aired a trailer for his conspiracy documentary. Zayn asked for Logan’s thoughts and he brought up speaking to Kevin Owens backstage. Logan said that Owens has known Sami for 15 years and that Zayn has become delusional. Zayn told Logan that he doesn’t want Owens polluting his mind and that tonight needs to be perfect.

Logan Paul complimented Sami on the trailer and noted that he put a lot of effort into it. Kevin Owens interrupted and hit Sami Zayn with a Stunner. Owens told Sami that he is going to teach him a lesson at WrestleMania and exited the ring as Logan looked on with a shocked look on his face. Kevin Owens was then interviewed backstage and Sami attacked him from behind. Owens regrouped and Sami ran away.

Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Carmella squared off with Bianca Belair tonight. Carmella went right after Bianca and controlled the beginning of the contest as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Carmella hit a Bronco Buster and went for the cover but Belair was able to power out at two.

Belair battled back with a Dropkick and a Clothesline. Carmella hit a kick to the face for another near fall. Carmella started taunting Belair and shouted that she is the best. Belair got up and quickly hit the KOD for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Sasha Banks tried to attack Belair but Bianca was ready. Bianca pointed to the WrestleMania sign. Sasha smirked before raising the SmackDown Women’s Championship to end the segment.

Apollo Crews Suggested A Stipulation For The IC Title Match At WrestleMania

Apollo Crews cut a pretaped promo on Intercontinental Champion Big E tonight. Crews claimed that Big E disrespected his royal ancestors and suggested a “Nigerian Drug Fight” stipulation for the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania. Apollo explained that it is ancient duel created by his ancestors as a way for those that have been wronged to make things right. Crews added that there will be no rules, just a beating so loud that it will sound like drums. Crews then vowed to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso

Paul Heyman approached Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce backstage. Heyman presented an “indemnification clause”, which protects Jey Uso from all liability in the Street Fight against Daniel Bryan later tonight. Heyman suggested that this match could shorten Daniel Bryan’s career and jeopardize the Triple Threat at WrestleMania. Pearce was about to respond but Sonya cut him off and said Heyman made a good point. Paul agreed and walked away.

Jey Uso faced Daniel Bryan in a Street Fight in the main event. Edge joined commentary for the match. The action quickly spilled out of the ring with Jey in control. Jey launched Bryan into the barricade and rolled him back into the ring.

Jey brought a steel chair inside but Bryan kicked it away. Daniel went for a Suicide Dive but Jey struck him with the chair. Uso put Bryan’s leg in the chair and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Jey went for a Splash but Bryan got out of the way. Daniel started bashing Jey with the steel chair but Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman came to the entrance ramp as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Jey caught Daniel with a Superkick to the face. Jey set up the chair in between the ropes and sent Bryan flying into it. Uso unloaded some right hands and some more chair shots for good measure. Back outside the ring, Jey bounced Daniel’s face off the steel steps as Reigns looked on.

Jey got distracted when Edge claimed that he didn’t fear anyone on commentary. Bryan capitalized and connected with a Suplex off the steel steps and to the floor. Bryan hit Jey with the steel chair and took a moment to stare down Edge. Back in the ring, Bryan hit Jey with a chain and applied the Yes Lock for the submission victory.

After the match, Daniel Bryan hit Edge with the Running Knee and bashed his head off the ring post several times. Roman Reigns pushed the steel chair towards Bryan and got out of the way. Bryan eleceted to hit Reigns with the Running Knee and got him in the Yes Lock on the entrance ramp. Daniel Bryan then did the “yes!” chant in the ring as SmackDown went off the air.