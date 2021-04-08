WWE Video Game Announcement To Be Made During WrestleMania 37

Wrestling fans will be glued to Peacock and the WWE Network this weekend for all the WrestleMania 37 festivities.

According to the @WWEGames Twitter account, we can also expect announcement regarding the WWE 2K video game franchise.

The annual WWE 2K video game franchise was put on hold after the disastrous release of WWE 2K20 back in 2019. The game was plagued with bugs and was widely panned by critics. It was so bad that WWE 2K21 was scrapped entirely.

WWE 2K went in a completely different direction with 2020’s WWE Battlegrounds release, an arcade-style grappler.

WWE’s video game division has had two years to rethink the WWE 2K series. It appears we’ll get first details about WWE 2K22 in just a matter of days during WrestleMania 37.