2 NJPW Wrestlers Test Positive For COVID-19

After NJPW pulled several wrestlers from yesterday’s Wrestling Dontaku Night 2 event, the promotion has revealed that 2 wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19. NJPW has not revealed who the two wrestlers that have tested positive are, however.

Kazuchika Okada, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, and YOH were all removed from yesterday’s event. A scheduled IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match between El Desperado and YOH was scrapped from the show.

The two wrestlers who recently tested positive were both discovered to have a fever the morning of the show.

“According to protocol, they were taken for immediate testing, while those that had close contact with the individuals in the last two events were removed from proceedings. NJPW has learned that the individuals’ tests were positive for COVID-19,” reads an NJPW update on NJPW1972.com.

Both wrestlers are said to be experiencing mild symptoms and are under medical care.

NJPW has two significant events upcoming this month. On May 15th, the promotion presents Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium. No matches have been announced thus far fro that show. Then on May 29th, NJPW will present Wrestle Grand Slam from the Tokyo Dome. Kazuchika Okada is currently scheduled to challenge IWGP World Champion Will Ospreay on the show.