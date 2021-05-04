Chelsea Green Says She Wants To Wrestle In ROH

Ring of Honor is looking to re-build its women’s division. The company now airs Women of Honor Wednesdays on YouTube. One wrestler who is interested in performing for the company is Chelsea Green. The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter recently to state her interest in wrestling for ROH.

Fun fact: I’ve never wrestled for @ringofhonor … I want to change that. — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 4, 2021

The above Tweet garnered the attention of several people from ROH including Ian Riccaboni.

I think you know some people there! ???? — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) May 4, 2021

Green’s trainer Lance Storm noted that ROH is one of the only companies she hasn’t worked for.

WWE ?

NXT ?

Impact ?

ALL IN ?

Stardom ?

Lucha Underground ?

ROH — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 4, 2021

Maria Kanellis might be alluding to the fact that she holds “the pencil” in ROH’s women’s division at the moment with the below Tweet.

Green was also asked recently if she is interested in returning to Impact Wrestling. She spoke to Cultaholic and gave the below answer:

“Here’s what I’ll say, never say never because I had such a good relationship with them. Obviously, I was their women’s champion in 2018 – feels like it was yesterday – and I have a great relationship with everyone in that company,” Green stated. “So, I am excited to maybe pop in and out. Who knows?”

Green also spoke about ideas she pitched while in WWE during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“I can’t tell you how many ideas I came up with. If I think about it, they all led back to The Hot Mess. But with that being said, it wasn’t The Hot Mess like you saw at IMPACT. I tried to pitch a darker, creepier Hot Mess that you could relate to. Not just like the girl at the bar, more so any psychotic person you’ve had in your life.”